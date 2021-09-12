Historic charm & Move-In Ready. This home offers a large covered front porch, nice hardwood floors, new roof, composite deck, fenced yard & a detached 1 car garage plus partially finished basement. Kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stylish backsplash, center island & SS appliances. Large butler’s pantry off the kitchen provides nice coffee bar, extra pantry storage & leads out to the deck, garage & fenced yard. Arched doorways lead to the living rm & open to the large dining rm offering a fireplace & beautiful stained glass transoms. Main floor master suite w/wood floor, closet, ceiling fan, updated bathroom w/tile surround shower. Upper level features two good size bedrooms, nice closet space, ceiling fans & updated bathroom w/tub & shower combination. Lower level finish offers FAM/REC area, laundry/utility rm & plenty of additional storage plus walk out. Great price & location with so many nearby attractions & Beautiful Carondelet Park within walking distance.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $280,000
