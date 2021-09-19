3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $284,900

Rare U City find in this pristine main floor condo that shows like a luxury home! Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers impressive wood floors throughout! A stunning great room with gas fireplace overlooks the light filled dining room. Designer kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, open shelving, upgraded counters and stainless appliances. Master bedroom with his & her closets offers access to a covered porch for an appealing retreat! The luxury master bath w/whirlpool tub, double bowl vanity and separate shower is sure to impress! Complimenting this home are 2 additional bedrooms, bath & main floor laundry. This 3 unit condo building offers a elevator with 2 large parking spaces in a secure garage w/large storage locker. A big plus for this home is the Solar Panel which will save on your Electric Bill !! This amazing condo is located within walking distance to shops & restaurants. Do not miss seeing this gorgeous home !!!