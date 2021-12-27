3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $284,900

Amazing home, amazing location, lots of character in the Shaw neighborhood, just blocks off Hwy 44! Three Bedroom, 2 full bath (one on each level), full, dry, unfinished, walk up basement. This home opens to an adjoining courtyard and features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level, beautiful millwork, cozy stone, wood burning fireplace, 9' ceilings on the main level, interior has been freshly painted. French doors lead into the grand dining room, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, ceramic tile floor and a large walk in pantry. Two nice size bedrooms on the main level, a large bath with ceramic tile floor. Second level is a whole other living area with a large family room area, bedroom, full bath and kitchenette. Could be used as mother in law's quarters or rent out for additional income. New roof in 2017 with 15 year warranty. Close to public transportation and just off hwy 44. Hurry won't last long.