BACK ON THE MARKET BUYERS FINANCING FELL THROUGH. The exterior of this lovely home features an eye-catching brick front elevation, spacious over sized two car garage, expansive fenced-in backyard and a large concrete patio. You are welcomed to this home by a nice sized formal living room that features plenty of bright windows, recessed lighting and gleaming wood floors (found throughout). The star of this show is a beautiful eat-in kitchen that boasts a large center island, newer stainless steel appliances, custom floor to ceiling cabinets and granite countertops. The main floor also includes a formal dining room, family room, and laundry room with built-in cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious and features a luxurious ensuite with new vanity and large nice sized stand up shower. A fabulous finished basement includes ample space for entertaining, plenty of storage, and half-bath. Newer HVAC, water heater, electric, and roof! Home is being sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $284,900
