BACK ON THE MARKET THRU NO FAULT OF SELLER. This attractive 3 bedroom ranch offers beautiful wood flooring, a finished lower level, cul de sac location and updates galore! Spacious living room with adjoining dining room with gorgeous wood floors! Stretch out and relax in the fantastic family room addition with new carpeting & stone fireplace! Whipping up a family meal is a dream in this updated kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, pantry and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms on the main level including the master with ceiling fan, en suite half bath and renovated hall bath. Step out back and find you own private retreat with a lovely paver patio with firepit & fenced yard. Finished lower level with new carpeting, plenty of storage space and half bath. Add’l features include attractive landscaping. fresh paint, paver front walk, oversized garage with tons of added storage, cedar closet, closet organizers, new carpeting, LINDBERGH SCHOOLS & much more.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $289,900
