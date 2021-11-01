Outstanding south county ranch home ready for you and your family! Beautiful new flooring throughout- enter to large room can be used as formal dining/ living room- walk thru to brand new kitchen cabinetry, center island and gorgeous hearth room- from here doors lead out to nice patio and great backyard- ready for entertaining! Back inside -hallway leads you to a hall bath that has been completely updated and beautiful! Bedrooms 2 and 3 are nice sized rooms- Master suite has large bedroom, double closets and a brand new updated bathroom too! Lower level basement offers two very nice sized bonus rooms, laundry area and lots more space for you to make your own! Double garage is very nice size and the neighborhood is beautiful-hurry and make this one yours!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $289,900
