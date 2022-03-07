3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $289,999

Charming first floor, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath condo that lives like a private residence in the historic Central West End! This light filled condo has the charm of the era in which is was built plus the amenities desired by today's buyers! Exposed brick, open floor plan, mosaic tile floors/counter tops, granite kitchen countertops, private deck, courtyard & fenced in landscaped back yard are sure to please. Perfect for pet owners & their furry family members. One of a kind kitchen which opens to the gathering room, back deck & patio...an entertainer's dream. Three bedrooms are all spacious & private. The third bedroom would make a terrific office/den. There is reserved off street parking with possible 2nd spot. The large unfinished basement offers tons of storage space & is perfect for a gym or workshop. Self-managed with a condo fee of only $190/mo. Located near Cortex, public transportation, BJC, grocery stores, restaurants, shops! Excludes w/d, stained glass, & kitchen ceiling light.