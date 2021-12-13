 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $294,500

Welcome to this one of a kind home in Soulard. Featuring a wonderful living space with large bedrooms, spacious living room & dining room area and open kitchen with updated black stainless appliances and a very nice center island with breakfast bar. you'll love the large deck and convenient laundry room. The upstairs master bedroom is quite large and features a private bath lots of storage and plenty of privacy. The first floor boasts a classic corner store front entry and is currently configured as a large, finished retail space with hardwood floors that recently held a business (gym). This building is zoned as multi-family, and the space could be converted back into an apartment. This amazing space can also easily be combined with the 2nd and 3rd floor to create a huge single family home! Located in the heart of Soulard you are just steps away from great nightlife, fantastic restaurants, and all the great city attractions.

