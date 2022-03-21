2947 Bellerive Drive is a beautifully updated home that is highlighted by a new concrete driveway and parking pad, fresh exterior paint, a new sun deck and so much more! The spacious living room opens to the dining area and upgraded eat-in kitchen boasting great new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, double sink, 42" cabinets, and a breakfast bar. Also off the dining room is an awesome family room with built in shelving, an updated full bath with a walk-in shower, and access to the backyard and 2 car garage. The hardwood staircase leads you to 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and brand new ceiling fans throughout, and an updated full hall bath. The finished basement is the perfect spot for movie and game nights with a brand new half bath on the lower level. The backyard features a new sun deck, a spectacular parking pad, an attached garage and a utility shed. Other updates include a newer AC-Unit, fabric awning, and new bathroom windows (see full list in supplements).
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $294,900
