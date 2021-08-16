This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, English Cottage style brick home is adorable! From the moment you step inside, you will be wowed by the Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors! The living room features built in book shelves, wood burning fireplace, and original 1920's French doors! The dining room is spacious and features new lighting and rustic beams on the ceiling! The kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space and offers newer counter tops, sink, stainless appliances, and back splash! There is a cozy breakfast nook that looks out to the back yard! The main floor master bedroom will not disappoint with beautiful new flooring! The master bathroom has been recently updated with new fixtures, sink, flooring, floating shelves, and tile in shower! Upstairs, you will notice the freshly sanded and stained hardwood floors, 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath with a new sink, flooring, and tile surrounding the tub! The W/O basement has a newer furnace (2017), and water heater (2016). Conveniently located!!!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
The lawsuit promises to compound an already precarious financial situation for Maryland Heights.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
Money is personal, and now Stan Kroenke, Jerry Jones and others have to hand over their finances to Team STL as the relocation lawsuit approaches its January trial.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.