3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $297,500

Unique home tucked away in Historic Soulard (3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gated off street parking) double lot with main floor bedroom & full bath**LTV flooring on the main level, canned lighting through out, soft close creamy white cabinets, Black Pearl granite counter tops, glass tile back splash, bright chrome fixtures, stainless steel upgraded appliances, whie panel doors, Historical white trim, main floor laundry w/washer & dryer***Large open living dining area, great for get togethers***second floor boasts 2 carpeted bedrooms, walk in closets and 1 sharp full bath***exterior fenced yard with large exposed aggregate patio and off street parking. Concrete floored storage lower level***Within walking distance to great restaurants, bars with live music, parks including The French Dog park, Soulard Market, Grocery Stores, Coffee Shops, and Anheuser Busch InBev** Showings start Thursday 8/12**3 bedrooms updated home in Soulard for under 300K!! One year builders warranty 2106-10 S 8th St