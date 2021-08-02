 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,000

WELCOME TO THE NEW UNIVERSITY CITY! Ground breaking new developments underway. Featuring a new Costco, new restaurants, retail stores, hotels and more. This BRAND NEW LAWTONBLOCK AFFORDABLE LUXURY DESIGNER HOME is a must-see fabulous renovation. A completely transformed modern design by a local developer boasting many luxury amenities, including LED lighting throughout, an Alexa enabled smart Wi-Fi thermostat, and Bluetooth speakers in the bathrooms. This beautiful kitchen offers time-saving, space-saving WORKSTATION KITCHEN SINK, soft close cabinets & drawers, Miami white quartz countertops, ultra quiet dishwasher, built-in smart microwave, smart range with built-in meat thermometer, and Wi-Fi enabled oven. Preheat your oven from anywhere. Enjoy spacious-outdoor living/entertainment including a stamped concrete patio with custom iron railings and beautiful landscaping. Live in the middle of everything St. Louis has to offer, U-city Loop, Clayton, Forest Park, and downtown St. Louis.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports