3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

This amazing remodeled home features a large eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, custom cabinets with soft close drawers, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (gas stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator, smooth front dishwasher) wood veneer flooring, tile backsplash, undermount stainless sink, & gooseneck faucet. It has a huge room addition with vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, & bay window. There are 6 panel doors, new baseboards, fixtures, & carpeting througout. It has wood casement windows. Full finished walk-out basement with full bath, dry bar area, glass block windows, sliding glass door, & extra storage area with separate door under addition. Main bathroom features tile tub/shower surround; new faucet & fixtures, toilets & vanities, & tile flooring in both main floor baths. It has a large deck, patio, level fenced yard & raised plant bed. There is new PVC plumbing, garage door & Genie opener. It has a brick front & vinyl siding. There is an extra wide concrete driveway.