3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

You’ll simply fall in love! Great opportunity to make this beautiful fresh remodel South County your forever home. New HVAC, water heater, & electrical panel brings peace of mind. This 4bd, 2ba, will leave you breathless, from new gorgeous wood flooring throughout, fabulous lighting, stone surround wood burning fireplace, attached & detached huge garage an abundance of parking. This gorgeous home boasts style & class w/open floor plan, large windows that allow natural light to flow, a separate dining area & gourmet kitchen equipped w/tons of cabinetry, granite countertops, SS stove & dishwasher. Sliding glass door leads from breakfast area to huge covered deck perfect for entertaining family & friends w/stunning views overlooking large backyard. Luxurious master bd & ba is perfect for unwinding from your day. Generously sized bedrooms are awaiting your family’s arrival. The lower level is ready for your creativity. Close to South County mall, many parks, & easy access to 55, 255/270.