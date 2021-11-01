 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $299,900

You’ll simply fall in love! Great opportunity to make this beautiful fresh remodel South County your forever home. New HVAC, water heater, & electrical panel brings peace of mind. This 4bd, 2ba, will leave you breathless, from new gorgeous wood flooring throughout, fabulous lighting, stone surround wood burning fireplace, attached & detached huge garage an abundance of parking. This gorgeous home boasts style & class w/open floor plan, large windows that allow natural light to flow, a separate dining area & gourmet kitchen equipped w/tons of cabinetry, granite countertops, SS stove & dishwasher. Sliding glass door leads from breakfast area to huge covered deck perfect for entertaining family & friends w/stunning views overlooking large backyard. Luxurious master bd & ba is perfect for unwinding from your day. Generously sized bedrooms are awaiting your family’s arrival. The lower level is ready for your creativity. Close to South County mall, many parks, & easy access to 55, 255/270.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News