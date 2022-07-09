3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $3,200

Stunning Richmond Heights townhome close to restaurants, Galleria & shopping in Downtown Clayton. Spacious end unit boasts 3 beds, 3.5 baths & 2,244 sqft! Enter on the first level (garage level) to find one of three bedrooms & a full bath. Head upstairs to the main level & enjoy the wonderfully open living space w/ kitchen, dining & living areas all open to one another! Kitchen feat. large center island, quartz counters, stainless appliances incl. dual oven, gas stove top, & modern fixtures! Upstairs you'll find TWO owner's suites - both w/ private baths feat. dual sinks, granite counters, walk-in closets! 2nd floor laundry. RENTAL SELECTION CRITERIA: Credit score 650+, mo. income of $9,600+ & EXCELLENT rental history. Online app w/$45 non-refundable app fee per adult. 1-mo. deposit w/approval. Credit check performed. Must meet income & rental history guidelines. Tenant resp. for all utilities. Lawncare & snow removal provided by HOA. Also FOR SALE for $525,999! MLS#:22025872.