3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $3,200

Come enjoy everything downtown Clayton living has to offer w/this 3 bed/3 bath apartment that boasts 2000 SF of living space! It features 2master bedrooms each w/walk in closets the 3rd bedroom has a large closet as well. The kitchen has been completely renovated w/granite, custom cabinets w/ soft close drawers & large breakfast bar. Original parquet floors run throughout. Large dining space flows into large living area w/stone feature wall & electric fireplace. Plenty of windows allow for a open & airy feel! stackable washer/dryer IN UNIT. The vintage chic Hanley Towers amenities include a doorman, secure building, underground parking w/ attendant, porter, FT maintenance staff, gym, lovely swimming pool,barbeque area, green space on the side of the building, professionally landscaped grounds, a small pet park.This apartment is ready for you to dress up with your own personal style! Condo requires a $500 move in fee upon possession 1 Garage parking spot $70 per month**AVAILABLE MAY ***