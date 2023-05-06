Welcome to Maryland Oaks Subdivision! This great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located at 1837 Basston Dr in Maryland Heights! This 2 story townhouse comes with a single car rear entry garage. Includes full basement with bath rough. All 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths are located on the 2nd floor. Other great features include a half bath on the main level for your guests, six panel doors, nice flooring and professionally landscaped. This is a highly desired and low maintenance community! Don't spend your time off doing the outside/exterior chores, the condo associations take care of all those! Fantastic location, close to highways and to Westport Plaza which has offices buildings, restaurants, entertainment venues, and hotels. Don’t miss out on this beautiful and convenient townhome!