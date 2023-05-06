Welcome to Maryland Oaks Subdivision! This great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located at 1837 Basston Dr in Maryland Heights! This 2 story townhouse comes with a single car rear entry garage. Includes full basement with bath rough. All 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths are located on the 2nd floor. Other great features include a half bath on the main level for your guests, six panel doors, nice flooring and professionally landscaped. This is a highly desired and low maintenance community! Don't spend your time off doing the outside/exterior chores, the condo associations take care of all those! Fantastic location, close to highways and to Westport Plaza which has offices buildings, restaurants, entertainment venues, and hotels. Don’t miss out on this beautiful and convenient townhome!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An analyst says that if nothing is done to address an informal boycott, the brand runs the risk of losing its status as the most-popular beer …
The brewing giant also said the can with a picture of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney is "not a formal campaign or advertisement."
A World Series winner as a player and the big, booming voice of summer as a broadcaster, St. Louis native spent more than 50 years as a champi…
The news sent shockwaves through downtown courthouses where victims, defense attorneys and judges had complained for weeks about the dysfunction.
The Republican governor of Texas has found a ghastly new way to avoid talking about the anti-family, anti-child, anti-freedom and anti-life co…