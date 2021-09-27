3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $309,000

Located in Tower Grove, this stunning two-story home boasts over 2000 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entry, the main level's open floor plan displays hardwood flooring throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The large kitchen features beautiful shaker cabinets with solid metal pulls, granite countertops, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. At the rear of the home sits a versatile room that can be used as a mudroom, office, or storage. Just off the dining room, there is a dainty half bathroom. The upper level consists of three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a laundry room. Overlooking the backyard, the master suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks, and a stunning shower with glass doors. Outside you will find a fully-fenced backyard with a 2-car carport. The best part is the electric, plumbing, HVAC system, roof and windows are BRAND NEW. This move-in ready home will be maintenance free for years to come. Back on the market at no fault of the seller!