3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $315,000

OPEN HOUSE Wed 09/22, 5-7PM - Beautiful & peaceful home rests in the cul-de-sac w/ spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath brick ranch. Inviting sunlight throughout the open floor plan offering tons of special features. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, complementary cozy brick fireplace, recessed lighting, brush nickel accents, crown molding, ample custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, white 6-ft tall fences, sliding glass doors walk-out to the huge back patio, lower level carpeting to warm those toes, vinyl fenced private yard & so much more! Main floor master suite w/ dual closets and a private bath. Large finished LL adds adjacent family room, recreation room, a private den & half bath. LL can be converted into in-law quarters. Spacious 2 car garage & plenty of parking spaces for all your toys. Located near major highways, airport, restaurants, markets, hospitals, so convenient. Radon mitigation system installed in June 2018. Roof is just 2yrs old! What are you waiting for? Schedule now!