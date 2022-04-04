Located just 2 blocks from Cherokee Street and all it wonderful restaurants and shops. Just move right in to this rehabbed charmer. You'll love the original wood floors in the living and dining rooms! The kitchen has been renovated into a spacious cooks kitchen with a center island, quartz counters and stainless appliances. On the second floor are two generous bedrooms 2 full baths and the laundry. Enjoy morning coffee on the balcony located off the master bedroom. The third floor is a bedroom suite as well boasting an extra large bedroom plus a sitting room, dressing room or office and a newly installed bathroom. First Showings begin 4/10/2022 at open house 1-3 pm. Watch for interior pictures coming soon!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $318,888
