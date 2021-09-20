 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $319,900

Historic charm and modern convenience blend seamlessly in this lovely home in the heart of Richmond Heights! A huge front yard, great landscaping, brick exterior, and covered front porch add curb appeal. The open layout of the main living area welcomes you with beautiful details: hardwoods, stained-glass windows, decorative fireplace, and crown molding. The bright living rm flows into the dining rm w/ breakfast bar, and a sunrm with custom built-ins. The kitchen boasts quartz counters, tile backsplash, tile floors, farmhouse sink, and glass-front cabinets. Off the kitchen is a mudrm and a half bath! Upstairs are three spacious bedrms and an updated bath matching the historic detail of the home. The walk-out LL provides storage, laundry, utility sink. The enclosed/gated back patio has tons of potential for creativity and play; from sidewalk chalk and bubble chasing, to basketball and soccer, to grilling out and evening fire pits. Moments from highways, schools, parks and restaurants!

