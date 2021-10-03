3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $320,000

Don't miss your chance to view this Mid Century beauty in the heart of Crestwood and make it your new home. This home offers an open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors. New kitchen in 2018 with gorgeous stone countertops & tile backsplash, cork flooring in second living area w/ woodburning fireplace, updated bathrooms, large private lot with a beautiful bluestone patio and built in gas fire feature. High efficiency furnace with UV filter and whole house humidifier installed in 2012, high efficiency AC & windows replaced 2015, additional insulation added to attic, roof replaced 2014, lawn irrigation system. Every detail of this home so well thought out and executed by current owners! Exclude Ring Doorbell and overhead rack in garage in sale.