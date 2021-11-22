Wonderful 3 story Victorian row home with many newer updates and tons of charm! Over 2600 sq ft includes a Living room and Dining room spacious enough for entertaining or large family gatherings, cooks kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator and glass top stove/oven with convection and air fryer options, plus a breakfast room. Upper levels have 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Two bedrooms are ensuite bedrooms with private full baths and sitting rooms. Other updates and features include 12 ft ceilings, original millwork and brick walls, tall pocket doors and windows, staircases with exposed brick walls, wood floors, zoned high efficiency HVAC systems and newer roof. Full basement with space for future finishing, fenced front and rear yards with brick pavers to create cozy outside living and gated parking. Conveniently located close to Hwys, shopping, Soulard Market, downtown, ball park and restaurants. Great opportunity to own this remarkable home, don't wait!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $323,000
