Words & photos cannot begin to describe this OUTSTANDING Shaw Neighborhood townhome. From the moment you arrive you’ll be impressed by the architectural styling & tasteful groundscapes of this desirable gated community. Inside the home you’ll love the spacious open floor plan, high ceilings & extensive luxury finishes. The wood flooring is beautiful & there’s gorgeous granite in all the right places. The kitchen is guaranteed to impress w/ 42” cabinetry, center island w/ breakfast bar, custom backsplash & stainless appliances. Upstairs you’ll find a large master suite w/ coffered ceiling & amazing bath w/ adult height vanity & custom tiled shower. There’s also 2 addl bedrooms & another fabulous bath. Other features include a 2nd floor laundry, rear deck & private attached oversize 2-car garage. This home is a short walk/bike/drive to Tower Grove Park, SLU/Cardinal Glennon Hospitals, MO Botanical Garden & the shops/restaurants of the S. Grand business district. Schedule a tour TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $324,900
