3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $324,900

Fantastic 2 story home located on a quiet tree lined street. The serene front yard with patio is a perfect setting for entertaining. A spacious living room with hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace as the focal point. The separate dining room opens to an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Three large bedrooms and an updated full bath are on the second floor. The partially finished lower level offers built-in bookcases, a family/rec area, separate laundry room and storage. A large fenced yard with patio will be the highlight of outdoor entertaining. A one car garage and tasteful landscaping complete this lovely home. The Greenbriar/Osage Hills subdivision surrounds Greenbriar County Club and is down the street from Meramec Community College, close to Powder Valley Nature Center, Kirkwood Park, shopping and dining in downtown Kirkwood. This subdivision has little or no through traffic.