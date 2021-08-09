This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, English Cottage style brick home is adorable! From the moment you step inside, you will be wowed by the Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors! The living room features built in book shelves, wood burning fireplace, and original 1920's French doors! The dining room is spacious and features new lighting and rustic beams on the ceiling! The kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space and offers newer counter tops, sink, stainless appliances, and back splash! There is a cozy breakfast nook that looks out to the back yard! The main floor master bedroom will not disappoint with beautiful new flooring! The master bathroom has been recently updated with new fixtures, sink, flooring, floating shelves, and tile in shower! Upstairs, you will notice the freshly sanded and stained hardwood floors, 2 spacious bedrooms, a full bath with a new sink, flooring, and tile surrounding the tub! The W/O basement has a newer furnace (2017), and water heater (2016). Conveniently located!!!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000
