3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $325,000

Welcome home!! This newer construction 3bed, 2.5 bath home in the city is one you don't want to miss! Wood floors welcome you into the home and can be found throughout the main floor in the entry, powder room, living room, dining room and kitchen. The open floor plan, large windows and high ceilings make entertaining a dream. The spacious living room opens to the kitchen featuring shaker cabinets, granite counters, and a large kitchen island any chef would love. The dining room overlooks the private backyard and two car garage. Upstairs there is a primary bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Two other bedrooms with ceiling fans, hall bathroom and an upstairs washer and dryer complete the upstairs. The basement could easily be finished and provides an ample amount of additional storage. This location gives you easy access to Benton Park, Soulard, Lafayette Square, Tower Grove, and Downtown restaurants, parks, stadiums and shops. Tax abatement till year 2026!