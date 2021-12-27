 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

Come home to this brick ranch in Lindbergh with all the Mid-Century details you’ve been looking for! Exceptional design features throughout, including sophisticated Living & Dining Rooms with expansive windows and spacious Family Room with brick fireplace, built-in bookcases, & sliding glass door that opens to private deck—perfect for outdoor entertaining. The Master Bedroom Suite offers a relaxing retreat with walk-in closet & ensuite Bath. Two additional Bedrooms & hall full Bath complete the main floor living quarters. The finished Lower Level with huge Rec Room, 2 Bonus Rooms, & full Bath offers an extra entertaining area. Main Floor Laundry, Attic Fan in hall, & additional half Bath off of the Kitchen add comfort & function. Numerous windows throughout offer a seamless connection to the outdoors. Huge fenced backyard is waiting for backyard bbqs and nights around the firepit. Here is your chance to call this charming house HOME!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News