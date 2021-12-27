3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $329,900

Come home to this brick ranch in Lindbergh with all the Mid-Century details you’ve been looking for! Exceptional design features throughout, including sophisticated Living & Dining Rooms with expansive windows and spacious Family Room with brick fireplace, built-in bookcases, & sliding glass door that opens to private deck—perfect for outdoor entertaining. The Master Bedroom Suite offers a relaxing retreat with walk-in closet & ensuite Bath. Two additional Bedrooms & hall full Bath complete the main floor living quarters. The finished Lower Level with huge Rec Room, 2 Bonus Rooms, & full Bath offers an extra entertaining area. Main Floor Laundry, Attic Fan in hall, & additional half Bath off of the Kitchen add comfort & function. Numerous windows throughout offer a seamless connection to the outdoors. Huge fenced backyard is waiting for backyard bbqs and nights around the firepit. Here is your chance to call this charming house HOME!