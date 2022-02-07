It's the Kirkwood charmer you have been searching for! This 3 bed 2 bath 1.5 story features gleaming hardwoods, 6" baseboards, crown molding, chair rail, beadboard, & fresh paint. A spacious living room opens to a beautiful dining room & modern kitchen w/ custom cabinets & stainless appliances. The main floor master features gorgeous windows & a spacious closet. A full bath w/ adult height vanity, custom subway tiled tub/shower, & wainscoting, completes the main level. The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms, one with a double closet, & one which could also be used as a work from home office. The 2nd full bath sports a stunning clawfoot tub & adult height vanity. A cozy sitting room provides the perfect additional living space. Other amenities include a sunroom/mudroom off the kitchen, walk out LL, 2 car garage, large back yard, covered front porch, & LOCATION! Minutes from downtown Kirkwood, Kirkwood Park & Pool, Magic House, & more! You will not want to miss out on this beauty!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Missouri senator's appeasement of Russia earns a well-deserved 'con man' critique from a GOP colleague.
NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming limited series starring Renée Zellweger as St. Charles County murderer Pam Hupp.
The bulk of the storm, which could drop major amounts of snow, will sweep through the region on Groundhog Day.
Prosecutors, sheriffs, police, religious and civil rights leaders slammed the bill.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
In defending his pick for state health director, Gov. Mike Parson has prompted a whole new round of criticism.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis is developing an ambitious plan that will likely merge and close churches.
Lawmakers pushed back on a MoDOT plan to fund staffing increases and pay raises.
A civilization doesn't let the lights go out — neither does this teenager.
'I don’t even know what spring training looks like or if it’s going to happen,' he says.