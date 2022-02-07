 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $330,000

It's the Kirkwood charmer you have been searching for! This 3 bed 2 bath 1.5 story features gleaming hardwoods, 6" baseboards, crown molding, chair rail, beadboard, & fresh paint. A spacious living room opens to a beautiful dining room & modern kitchen w/ custom cabinets & stainless appliances. The main floor master features gorgeous windows & a spacious closet. A full bath w/ adult height vanity, custom subway tiled tub/shower, & wainscoting, completes the main level. The 2nd floor features 2 additional bedrooms, one with a double closet, & one which could also be used as a work from home office. The 2nd full bath sports a stunning clawfoot tub & adult height vanity. A cozy sitting room provides the perfect additional living space. Other amenities include a sunroom/mudroom off the kitchen, walk out LL, 2 car garage, large back yard, covered front porch, & LOCATION! Minutes from downtown Kirkwood, Kirkwood Park & Pool, Magic House, & more! You will not want to miss out on this beauty!

