3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000

Fall in love with this thoughtfully renovated 1.5 story Sunset Hills home located in the highly rated Lindbergh school district. So many updates, it’s like buying a NEW HOUSE! All big ticket items have been updated: new HVAC, new water heater, new roof, new windows & updated electric! Experience all of the charming original details such as the refinished wood flrs & stained glass windows. The main floor open concept is perfect for entertaining & the brand new bright white kitchen features stainless appliances, marble backsplash & granite counters. Tucked away on the main is the new powder room along w/ the primary suite that offers views of the backyard & an ensuite w/ custom tile work & walk-in-shower. Shiplap walls & a new banister adorn the staircase to the 2nd floor where there are two generously sized bedrooms and a period designed hall bath. Outside is a large circular driveway, professional landscaping & 2 patios where you can enjoy the large .3 acre lot backing to trees!

