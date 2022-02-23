Impeccably maintained with oodles of updates, 2613 Cripple Creek is the beautiful ranch home you’ve been waiting for. The flawless wood floors throughout most of the main level are a testament to how well the home has been lovingly cared for by one owner since 1984. Relax in your large family room or cozy up by the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the great room, which features magnificent vaulted ceilings + skylight. Whether you prefer entertaining indoors or out, this home has you covered. A lovely stamped concrete courtyard patio is perfect for summer barbecues, while a formal dining room + updated kitchen are perfect for indoor gatherings. Not to be outdone by the main level living areas, the partially finished basement provides yet another space to relax with a built-in bar, family room, & full bath with shower. Many updates including roof (2016), HVAC (2018), water heater, kitchen appliances, windows, & more! Pride of ownership really shines through on this meticulously kept home.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,000
