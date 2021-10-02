3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $335,900

This charming modern home located in the popular Botanical Heights boasts 3 beds, 2 full baths, and many updates; including bamboo flooring, waterfall steam shower, herringbone bathroom tile, and more. This home exudes sophistication inside and out! An abundance of natural light in the living/room kitchen combo makes it great for entertaining or just winding down after work. Take the party outside and enjoy the secluded patio partially covered with a sail canopy. The stylish kitchen with a contemporary flair includes a Samsung microwave and GE appliances.. The primary bedroom is chic as well as tranquil. Additional bedrooms are fantastic for guests or may serve as a roomy home office. The main floor bath has a waterfall steam shower perfect for any ailment. The lower level full bath is spectacular with herringbone tile, sparkling white cabinet/sink and lighted mirror. LL bedroom is complete with custom barn door closet. Nearby restaurants and activities are endless.