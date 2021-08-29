This lovely home has an abundance of charm, including stained glass windows, hardwood flooring, and a masonry fireplace. The kitchen has new custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances including the hood vent and a breakfast room large enough to host family and friends. The main floor also has a full bath, bedroom with two closets and a back porch that is perfect to read a book or hang your gardening gloves. The second floor is a MUST see with two large bedrooms and bathroom with a custom marble shower. Unlike the second floor of most city homes, this one has a full sized family room. Lastly, don’t miss the cool, retro man cave in the lower level, and your always reserved parking in the 2 car brick garage. Street is a dead end offering peace and quiet, but the alley is through from January to Hampton! SEE LIST OF UPDATES PROVIDED IN SUPPLEMENTS. Home passed city occupancy. Compare to MLS ID 21033352- 5622 Rosa sold for $340k on 7/9/2021!! Don’t miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $338,900
