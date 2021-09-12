Take another look! Updated bathrooms/new floors in the basement.. professionally painted! Wonderful opportunity for you to move into this turn-key home. Duct Work recently cleaned, newer flue in fireplace main floor, new hot tub cover, new privacy fencing. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring in the lower level that is a walk up. Attaced 2 car garage. Bathrooms have been given a facelift to all White. Custom cabinets and granite in the dining room for additional kitchen storage/butler pantry. You will be spoiled by the LARGE walk-in closets in BOTH bedrooms on the second floor have huge walk in closets. Walk to Clayton, close to bike trails and parks. Airport 15 minutes away - close to hospitals..BE WOWed by the back deck and relaxing backyard oasis! Plenty of shade for cool summer entertaining. Newer HVAC/water lines/flue liner/refrigerator/. Passed University city occupancy inspection.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.
Former Cardinals star, honored after long wait, thanks the many who helped him, including late players' association czar Marvin Miller.
Ronald Scott Miller created a ghost employee, inflated time sheets and created fake invoices, a federal indictment claims.
Natalia Jacquemin told a responding officer, "I just wanted him to rest in peace," charges said. The boy survived the attack.