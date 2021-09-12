3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $339,000

Take another look! Updated bathrooms/new floors in the basement.. professionally painted! Wonderful opportunity for you to move into this turn-key home. Duct Work recently cleaned, newer flue in fireplace main floor, new hot tub cover, new privacy fencing. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring in the lower level that is a walk up. Attaced 2 car garage. Bathrooms have been given a facelift to all White. Custom cabinets and granite in the dining room for additional kitchen storage/butler pantry. You will be spoiled by the LARGE walk-in closets in BOTH bedrooms on the second floor have huge walk in closets. Walk to Clayton, close to bike trails and parks. Airport 15 minutes away - close to hospitals..BE WOWed by the back deck and relaxing backyard oasis! Plenty of shade for cool summer entertaining. Newer HVAC/water lines/flue liner/refrigerator/. Passed University city occupancy inspection.