Located in historic McKinley Heights, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is unique to the other 4 homes built by Vatterott in 2017. It has a rare main floor bedroom with a private bathroom (stand-up shower). How often do you see that in the city?! It's also tax abated til 2027 (2020 taxes were $324 for the year). This home has lots of natural light, engineer hardwood floors, main floor laundry, 2 large bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, fenced in yard, & 2 car detach garage. The kitchen is equipped with granite tops and updated appliances. The lower level is ready to be finished; full concrete pour with egress window (if finished, this area could be a legal 4th bedroom), sump pit, and insulated walls. The home is also Energy Star rated! Some of the many features included in an Energy Star rating are 95% efficiency furnace & a/c, sealed duct work, air sealing to Energy Star specifications, windows rated at U-.35 or lower. A low maintenance, 4 yr old home in the city - - swoon!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $339,000
