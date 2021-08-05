PRICE IMPROVEMENT! BRING AN OFFER! Desirable Villa in South County St, Louis, MO! This 1.5 story villa with 3 beds and 2.5 baths is sure to please! Upon entering you will notice vaulted 2-story living room w/ beautiful hand-scraped wood floors. Lots of natural light in main living area. LR leads to dining room and kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances including gas oven! MAIN FLOOR Master Suite features walk-in closet and bathroom w/ dbl bowl, adult height vanity, & marble shower. Main level has laundry room/mud room as you enter from garage. Second floor has large loft area which has room for family room and office area. Two bedrooms w/ walk-in closets and second full bath on upper level. Lower level features large room which is walk out and is ready for your finishing touches. LL also has rough in for bath and additional room for plenty of storage. Dining room leads to deck which overlooks common ground. Level lot with patio.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $339,000
