3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $340,000

AGENTS bring your buyers!!! Come see for yourself, this is a beauty your client would love to call home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and great curb appeal. The beautiful Living room greets you as you walk in and flows nicely to the dining room, kitchen, and family room/rec room for all your entertaining needs. A brand new kitchen has granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. New flooring throughout. New roof, new plumbing. New bathrooms. This is a GEM you don't want to miss!!!