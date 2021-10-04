3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $340,000

Upon the tree-lined streets of University Park, sits this peaceful brick home. Inside, the Pella windows allow sunshine to reflect off of the hardwood floors, & the natural lighting flows throughout the entire living space. The living room’s French doors & cozy fireplace make every season enjoyable. Beyond the beautiful archway opening, the formal dining room opens into the custom kitchen w/ upgraded granite counters, pressed tin backsplash & stainless steel appliances. The addition has an enhanced eating area w/ a skylight & vaulted ceiling. Upstairs, there is a full bath & 3 bedrooms w/ views of the lovely greenery & landscaping. Some of the best features are the fenced-in yard w/ gorgeous deck for sitting, grilling & overlooking the Aspen Spa. There is also a 2 car garage in the back, w/ options to enter the home through the side door, or via the deck. Walking distance to Mooney Park, Winslow's, or WashU, this inspiring residence in a family-friendly community has it all.