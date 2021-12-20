3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $345,000

Originally a 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath brick and vinyl ranch, sellers opened up the 4th bedroom to enlarge the size of the formal dining room! You are going to love the updates and amenities in this house including the updated kitchen with quartz countertops; newer roof; new electric panel; newer furnace and c-air; updated hall bath; vaulted ceilings; thermal windows; fresh paint throughout; newer vinyl plank flooring in two bedrooms; floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace and built-in bookcases in family room; and 24 x 16 four seasons glass enclosed room that you can enjoy all year long! The LL is finished with a huge open Rec & Family Room area, small office/den/studio, half bath, and a nice-sized workshop! Lots of landscaping, patio, sheds, and an oversized two car garage! (Under carpeting main floor, there are oak wood floors.) Make this house your 2021 Christmas gift to you and your family! Sellers made a price adjustment! Don’t delay!!