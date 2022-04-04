3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $345,900

Welcome to your new home! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths located on a cul-de-sac in sought out Maryland Heights. The great room has a gas fireplace, a wet-bar, and a very spacious sitting area. The kitchen features new backsplash, kitchen island with newer countertops, and new stainless-steel appliances. This includes microwave, dishwasher, electric-stove, and refrigerator. Lots of counter/cabinet space. The master bedroom has its own full suite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Backyard has a full deck with inground pool, hot tub, and fencing all around. Great for entertaining family or guest for those summer BBQ. Home is literally 1 mile away from Creve Coeur Lake. Enjoy the hiking trails, walking, Kayaking, and bike paths. Don’t miss this opportunity to make this your new or next home. Hurry and visit; won’t last!