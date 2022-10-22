3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,000

Have you been dreaming for that affordable, new construction home in St. Louis? This 2 yr new home has mixed the historical and modern architecture of the city into one easy to live home. Entering this home you find an open concept large format first floor with a dining, family, and kitchen. It’s picture perfect for entertaining with its tall ceilings and wide open space. Attached to the first floor is a half bath, mud room and a laundry rm connecting the garage to the first floor. Upstairs is the large owner’s suite and two more bedrooms and a bath. The lower level is ready to be finished. With an egress window, insulation and tall pour you can make this into a full living floor with a bedroom. You’ll be literal minutes from Cardinal Glennon, SLU Hospital, SLU, BJC, Cortex, The Foundary, Midtown and Downtown. Coming soon to the area are a Target, Top Golf, The Armory, & a movie theatre. The rear of this home is a blank slate; there’s room for a garage, a pool, RV parking, etc.