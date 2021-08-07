Welcome home to this like new 2 year old beautiful ranch home w/upgrades galore! Upgrades include:Mohawk engineered hardwood, 9' ceilings, Aristokraft solid wood quiet close cabinets in kitchen/bathrooms, adult height vanities, quartz counters, large center island, stainless steel appliances in kitchen, upgraded paint throughout, extended garage & driveway, premium lot & front elevation w/brick facade, 2 panel doors, ceiling fans-Great room & Master Bedroom w/rough in’s in the other bedrooms, upgraded lighting package, ceramic tile in baths, satin nickel faucets & bathroom accessories throughout, wood spindle railing, remote control gas fireplace w/upgraded mantle, walk in pantry, sump pump, walkout lower level w/ area for extra bedroom, home sides to common ground, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms. Bedroom/bath rough in lower level. Recent updates: Brand new Trek composite covered deck, fenced in level yard and paver patio. This home is spotless! Balance of builder warranty too!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,500
