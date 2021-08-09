3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,500

This is a wonderful home, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.Gleaming laminate floors throughout main leve! Large windows in Living room and dining windows filling rooms with natural light. Spacious Dining Great Rm features brick fireplace . Bay windows illuminating the entire room. Updated Kitchen with glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, track lighting, and solid surface counters. Eat-in area has sliding glass doors to sunny, stamped concrete patio in large level backyard. Main floor Laundry and half bath on main level. The Master bedrooms Suite with laminate floors, beamed vaulted ceiling, ample closet space and deluxe Master bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms and ample full bath, 2 car attached garage. Wood fencing in back yard.Shopping is close by. Access from Telegraph to major highway. Parks near by.Oakville School district! Check out the barn Doors to the master bath, & Butler's pantry leading to kitchen and Dining room