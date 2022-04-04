 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $349,900

Beautifully renovated 3 bed, 2 bath brick ranch available for immediate occupancy. This sprawling 1754 sq ft. home is situated in the coveted Lindbergh school district and sits on a large lot which backs to trees. Recent renovations include new paint, flooring, kitchen, appliances, bathroom vanities and surrounds just to name a few. Backyard is flat and almost completely fenced in, and basement is unfinished but has potential to double the livable sq footage once complete. Oversized garage and extended driveway allow for ample off-street parking.

