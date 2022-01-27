3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,000

Investor opportunity to renovate this 2 story brick home offering approx. 1600 square feet of living space. Main level features spacious entry foyer, living room and dining room with hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen. Second level offers 3 large bedrooms and bath. Covered front porch and fully fenced, level backyard with parking for 2 cars. Home is located 5 minutes north of the Central West End ~ convenient to shopping and services. In need of renovation and offered in current condition with seller to make no repairs, inspections, warranties or guarenties as to the condition of property. Submit all offers on Special Sales contract with court approval addendum attached to contract plus proof of funds. All offers must be court approved. Showings start Monday, January 31st.