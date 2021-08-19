3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,500

-
Start your rental property portfolio with this Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental house with finished basement fenced yard and 1 car garage. Tenant occupied - no showings until signed contract. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! Sold AS-IS. Inspections for buyer's information only. Seller will make no repairs. No Sign
