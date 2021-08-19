 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,500

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,500

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $35,500

Start your rental property portfolio with this Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental house with finished basement fenced yard and 1 car garage. Tenant occupied - no showings until signed contract. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! Sold AS-IS. Inspections for buyer's information only. Seller will make no repairs. No Sign

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News