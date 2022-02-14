Nestled in an inviting neighborhood & conveniently located, this charming ranch home offers buyers endless possibilities. Upon entering, you will notice the elegant foyer w/ formal living & dining rms. The lovely eat-in kitchen is light-filled & open. It connects to a cozy hearth room w/ gas fireplace & stately built-in bookcases. The kitchen also leads to a brick patio & huge backyard- perfect for outdoor entertaining. The incredibly spacious primary bedroom ensuite has ample closet space & sitting area. Two more bedrooms and a second full bath complete the main floor. The basement boasts an additional possible sleeping area or office along with the 3rd full bathroom. It also has an enormous rec room w/ wet bar, built-ins, plenty of storage space and walks out to a 2nd patio. Enjoy all the conveniences of living this home has to offer including the attached garage. It has been meticulously & lovingly maintained by its original owner & is waiting for someone to add their special touch.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $350,000
