3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $354,900

Looking for an upgrade in your lifestyle? Look no further, because 6276 Famous fits the bill. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 year old, Ellendale abode is a STUNNER. Open floor plan as you walk in, beautiful finishes throughout & loads of space. The pantry, for example, is so spacious you could sleep in it. The beautiful kitchen w/center island & dining room make this the perfect home to entertain in. Upstairs, you’ll find a master suite that will make you have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams.” We’re talkin walk-in closet, bathroom w/laundry, & sitting room that opens up to a balcony. 2 add. beds w/plenty of closet space. This house isn't just a looker; it's smart too. Ring Cameras & Ecobees galore (and included)! Don’t forget about the large back patio & roomy 2 car garage for your fancy whip. Plus, you're just minutes from Joey B's, Bartolino's & Sunny's Cantina! So toast to the good life at 6276 Famous, because this house is “so rich & famous, Robin Leach will get jealous." CHEERS!