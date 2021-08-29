3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $354,900

Move in ready 2 story home in desirable Wynfield subdivision w/approx. 2600 sq./ft of living space and an OS 3 car garage. Great curb appeal on a sprawling level, corner, double lot. The 2 story entry foyer new engineered wood flooring that flows into the formal dining room & the open office has new carpet and both rooms have crown molding. The great room includes a 5 window bay & full masonry fireplace with new flooring. The kitchen boasts a center island w/ cook-top, planning desk, double oven & slider door that leads to the lovely patio area. The huge vaulted master bedroom suite includes dual walk-in closets & luxury bath w/jet tub & marble surround, double bowl vanities, linen closet, & separate shower. Upstairs all bedrooms have new carpet. Other features of this home include Anderson wood windows in front and new windows in the rear, main floor laundry, wetbar, solid wood doors, central vac, New roof, newer furnace and AC, new hot water heater, and a beautiful new front door.