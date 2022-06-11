3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $360,000

Stunning 2 story home in the Mehlville school district. Home is three years new and features 3 beds/2.5 baths located on a corner lot in the Lions Gate subdivision. Home features a light-filled great room w/ gas fireplace. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets and quartz counters, SS appliances and luxury vinyl flooring. Plenty of room in a huge pantry and storage closet too. The spacious primary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and full bath. Two additional bedrooms9w/ ceiling fans), hall bath and laundry complete the second floor. The LL is unfinished with tall ceilings, egress window and rough-in for a full bath. A nice patio is just off the eat-in kitchen and is perfect for grilling or a evening cocktail. A two garage complete this home.